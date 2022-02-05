Editorial, 2/6: Time is right for fairness ordinance

In limbo for a decade after a successful petition drive stopped it from taking effect without voter approval, the city’s fairness ordinance is returning this month in a new, broader form that would revise a section of the municipal code to ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identification.

Introduced by Councilwoman Sändra Washington, the revised version includes several other changes to the 66-page ordinance that sets out the duties of the Commission on Human Rights and the protections provided to Lincolnites in housing, employment and public accommodation, including adding military personnel and veterans as a protected class and updating definitions of marriage, race and national origin.

Members of the Journal Star editorial board strongly supported the fairness ordinance in 2012. But we have long editorialized a state law remains the best solution so that the same protections exist for all LGBTQ+ Nebraskans.

The Legislature, however, has repeatedly failed to pass any such measure, all getting tied up by filibusters. So it is again time for Lincoln to join Omaha in establishing anti-discrimination protection for its LGBTQ+ residents.

The Omaha ordinance was approved and implemented in 2012. But the Lincoln measure was tied up by the petition drive that would have required a citywide vote for it to take effect. The measure was never put before voters by the city councils in office over the last decade.

Much, however, has changed societally and locally in the last decade, including the City Council members and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, none of whom were in office in 2012.

Even more important, the U.S. Supreme Court, in 2015, struck down bans on same-sex marriage across the country, eliminating Nebraska’s prohibition passed by voters in 2000. Polling has shown that national support for gay marriage has increased from 46% in favor a decade ago to more than 60% now in favor, while opposition has dipped to 30%.

In 2020, the court also ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 includes protection based on sexual orientation and gender identity, so the new ordinance, Washington points out, would align Lincoln’s municipal code with federal law.

The societal changes toward favoring LGBTQ+ rights and protections are, perhaps, best reflected by the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, which testified in a neutral capacity when the ordinance was proposed a decade ago

The chamber now strongly supports Washington’s measure, which in the words of president Jason Bell, “create(s) a more inclusive, welcoming work environment. Having that kind of culture creates a stronger community."

When the council approves the fairness ordinance in a few weeks, a near surety, it won’t be taking some kind of radical step. Rather, Lincoln will join more than 400 cities that prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. It is simply, at long last, the right time to do the right thing.

