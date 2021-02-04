Editorial, 2/5: Legislature must also green light sports bets

Following the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling that permitted the sports wagering nationwide, only Colorado and Iowa have implemented it. South Dakota voters also approved the practice in an initiative in November, but its legislature hasn’t yet passed the needed regulations.

This means Nebraska has a chance to get ahead of the curve in the Midwest and join the roughly half of states with legalized, regulated sports wagering – a category saw that record growth in 2020 – including those in which Nebraskans already gamble.

Nearly 20% of the state tax revenue generated by Iowa sports wagering came from casinos within sight of Omaha's skyline. And the casino that produced the lion’s share of that money did so without offering mobile betting, which raked in nearly three-quarters of the handle accepted by the 19 state-sanctioned casinos.

This is money, collected strictly on a voluntary basis from bettors, Nebraska must fight to keep.

It’s not yet clear what kind of long-term budget shortfall Nebraska will face as a result of COVID-19, but providing tax relief and providing more adequate state aid to public schools – these are inextricably intertwined – will be key to ensuring the intentions of the voter-approved initiative are met.