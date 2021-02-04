Editorial, 2/5: Legislature must also green light sports bets

Gambling won big at the polls in November, with nearly two-thirds of Nebraska voters approving the initiatives to legalize casinos at horse tracks across the state.
As the Nebraska Legislature sets up the regulations for Nebraska’s first casinos, lawmakers would be remiss to ignore sports betting as a logical extension of the stated goal for gambling revenues: property tax relief.
Among the handful of gambling-related proposals heard by a legislative committee Monday were two plans – one bill simply requiring senators’ approval, the other a constitutional amendment that would need a green light from voters – that would authorize sports wagering in the state.
Whichever plan lawmakers deem best must advance out of committee and through the full Legislature.
Proponents of the successful ballot initiatives hammered home two related points to Nebraska voters: Nebraskans were paying other states’ taxes for them, and money kept within the state could be used to reduce the high property tax burden as a result of the state’s insufficient investment in K-12 education.
Indeed, Nebraskans have sent untold billions of dollars across the border to legalized casinos in every neighboring state but Wyoming. Sports gambling provides another – and rapidly growing – option to help retain that money, 70% of which will be directed to property tax relief.
Following the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling that permitted the sports wagering nationwide, only Colorado and Iowa have implemented it. South Dakota voters also approved the practice in an initiative in November, but its legislature hasn’t yet passed the needed regulations.
This means Nebraska has a chance to get ahead of the curve in the Midwest and join the roughly half of states with legalized, regulated sports wagering – a category saw that record growth in 2020 – including those in which Nebraskans already gamble.
Nearly 20% of the state tax revenue generated by Iowa sports wagering came from casinos within sight of Omaha's skyline. And the casino that produced the lion’s share of that money did so without offering mobile betting, which raked in nearly three-quarters of the handle accepted by the 19 state-sanctioned casinos.
This is money, collected strictly on a voluntary basis from bettors, Nebraska must fight to keep.
It’s not yet clear what kind of long-term budget shortfall Nebraska will face as a result of COVID-19, but providing tax relief and providing more adequate state aid to public schools – these are inextricably intertwined – will be key to ensuring the intentions of the voter-approved initiative are met.
And new revenues from casinos will serve an integral role toward meeting these two goals, each of which is championed by different sides of the aisle.