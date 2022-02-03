Editorial, 2/4: Rejecting rental assistance funds hurts Nebraskans

Gov. Pete Ricketts has rejected $120 million in federal money available for rental and utility assistance because, apparently, there isn't a need.

The state's budget director, Lee Will, told a legislative committee that there was $44 million remaining from an initial $200 million the state had received.

But critics of the rejection of more funding note the state may not have a full grasp of the need. The state's efforts to inform and educate renters and landlords may have missed folks, and some say the program has been difficult for users to navigate.

Will said the remaining money and the possibility -- yes, just the possibility -- of fraud make accepting the new federal funds "an unfavorable idea for hard-working taxpayers in the state."

So will the unused federal money end up in the pockets of hard-working Nebraska taxpayers? No Nebraska's share and the share for Arkansas -- the only other not accepting federal money -- will go to elsewhere.

Some of the hard-working taxpayers in Nebraska might, in fact, need the relief to cover their rent. Some of the hard-working taxpayers of this state are residential landlords who could use the rent, too.

And what about Nebraska's system for handling the funds makes it so susceptible to fraud? How are 48 other states able to handle their programs without such concerns?

If rejecting federal funds that could help Nebraskans sounds familiar, you might be remembering last May, when Ricketts vetoed a federally funded expansions of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and heating and cooling assistance. The Legislature overrode both vetoes.

At the time, Ricketts warned that expanded benefits would act as disincentives for recipients to return to full employment, tapping the brakes on a recovery from an economy infected by COVID.

Is this the same economy that is driving historic low unemployment rates and higher-than-expected state revenues right now?

Yes. And it's probably the same economy that is driving property values, property taxes and rents ever higher, making affordable housing less affordable and exacerbating a problem that the city of Lincoln has identified as a priority.

If rejecting federal rental assistance is Nebraska making a statement, it's an expensive one being made at the expense of some of the state's most vulnerable.

We hope senators critical of the state's decision can be effective in making their case for accepting the funds. There are real Nebraskans who could use the help.

