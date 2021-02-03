Editorial, 2/4: Comprehensive Plan needs input from Lincoln, Lancaster County on bright future

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan is just that, a document that lays out plans for the growth and development of the city and county in every conceivable area, including: business and the economy, neighborhoods and housing, parks, recreation and open space, transportation, energy and utilities.
The plan is updated every five years and reevaluated in depth at every census. The latter evaluation, called Plan Forward 2050, has been underway for more than a year, aimed at the release of a draft Comprehensive Plan in the summer.
The challenges facing planners are considerable, many of them triggered by the fact that Lincoln is projected to continue to be a fast growing community.
Projections from the University of Nebraska at Omaha Center for Public Affairs Research set Lincoln’s 2050 population at 397,529, an increase of 107,323 people over 30 years.
The number of households in the city are expected to increase by 53,129. But household size is projected to decrease slightly, reflecting a national trend of a growing aging population -- the percentage of those 65 and over in Lincoln is expected to increase from 14.2% in 2020 to 17% in 2050 -- and a younger population that waits longer start families.
Minorities are projected to make 35.3% of Lancaster County’s population in 2050, an increase from 20.5% today.
Those numbers indicate that Lincoln will need about 48,000 new housing units, or about 1,600 a year over the next 30 years. And the trend to smaller household sizes suggests that there will be a desire for more small housing types.
Where will those new housing units be located? How dense will those developments be? Will they be infill in areas that are already developed? Or will they be built in edges along the city? Or, most likely, a combination of both?
That requires plans not only for location, but streets and transportation, parking sewer and water, utilities, parks -- and all of the above are linked to energy use and climate change.
Planning isn’t just concerned with land-use and development issues. There’s more entertaining issues as well, such as keeping downtown as the city’s cultural and entertainment district. Transportation -- including the use of roundabouts and possible development of light rail between Lincoln and Omaha -- must be considered, too.
Since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, the public has had multiple opportunities for input into the planning process, via virtual meetings -- the next of which is Saturday -- and online surveys. And updates on the plan are available at lincoln.ne.gov/city/plan/forward/.
That is reading well worth doing. And when the draft plan begins to be presented in a few months, it needs to be evaluated and commented on by as many Lancaster County residents as possible.