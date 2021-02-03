Editorial, 2/4: Comprehensive Plan needs input from Lincoln, Lancaster County on bright future

Those numbers indicate that Lincoln will need about 48,000 new housing units, or about 1,600 a year over the next 30 years. And the trend to smaller household sizes suggests that there will be a desire for more small housing types.

Where will those new housing units be located? How dense will those developments be? Will they be infill in areas that are already developed? Or will they be built in edges along the city? Or, most likely, a combination of both?

That requires plans not only for location, but streets and transportation, parking sewer and water, utilities, parks -- and all of the above are linked to energy use and climate change.

Planning isn’t just concerned with land-use and development issues. There’s more entertaining issues as well, such as keeping downtown as the city’s cultural and entertainment district. Transportation -- including the use of roundabouts and possible development of light rail between Lincoln and Omaha -- must be considered, too.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, the public has had multiple opportunities for input into the planning process, via virtual meetings -- the next of which is Saturday -- and online surveys. And updates on the plan are available at lincoln.ne.gov/city/plan/forward/.