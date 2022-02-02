Editorial, 2/3: Pillen ad does little to show us how he might govern Nebraska

In one 30-second television ad, we've learned two things about Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen. First, he likes to hunt, and second, he doesn't like the Democrats currently running Washington, D.C.

We know nothing more about his plan to make The Good Life better.

The other high-profile opponent, Charles Herbster, has touted as his strongest advantage the endorsement of former President Donald Trump

At this early point in the campaign it's Pillen's gun-toting TV ad where he pledges to "keep Nebraska safe, but we'll do it the Nebraska way," that has attracted much attention. That's sad because politics are local. The decisions that directly impact our daily lives aren't made in our nation's capital, and they can't be reduced to sound bites.

Nebraska is a hunting state and a good number of voters can appreciate his love for the sport. However, we need to know much more about anyone who wants to be the next governor.

Certainly Pillen understands the need for a game plan. He played for Tom Osborne and the Huskers in the 1970s. But even that doesn't help voters.

Nor, in Nebraska at least, does bashing President Joe Biden for his handling of the economy or Dr. Anthony Fauci for the way the COVID-19 pandemic has unfolded over the last two years.

Griping about what's going on in Washington is just red meat for a GOP base. It has nothing to do with the job Pillen is seeking.

That said, the ad is a concerning preview of a gubernatorial race that needs to be about running for Nebraskans, not running against Washington.

As voters, we must ask candidates -- be they running for school boards, city councils, congressional seats or governor -- to answer the questions that matter about the jobs they are seeking.

The Journal Star puts out a voters' guide that asks the candidates for their stances on what we believe are the important issues facing their constituents this year. We will do so again in advance of the May primary because we believe it gives our readers the information they need to make educated choices.

In the gubernatorial race, that means how candidates would use federal pandemic-aid funding, their plans for Nebraska's roads and infrastructure and their ideas on education -- the funding of it, not the teaching of critical race theory, which does nothing but rile the base.

If the voters are to determine who can best lead the state, we need more policy and less posturing, and we need candidates who, instead of striking a pose, will take a stance.

