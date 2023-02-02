City Councilman Richard Meginnis is not running for re-election. Neither is Councilwoman Tammy Ward. And Jane Raybould is now a state senator, replaced on the council by Michelle Suarez, who is not seeking election to that seat.

That means that, for the second straight election, three of the council’s four district seats will be void an incumbant. And, had Councilman James Michael Bowers won his legislative race, all four districts would be guaranteed to have new members in May.

The three are leaving the council for different reasons. But, for all, serving on the council for the last four years can't have been easy, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, a failed recall effort of four council members, including Ward and Meginnis, along with Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird over a mask mandate and directed health measures, the 2020 protests following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the death of a Lincoln Police officer in the line of duty.

And, most recently, both Meginnis and Ward said they were frustrated by the bitter debate over and process used when the council approved floodplain regulations, a Gaylor Baird priority, over objections of developers and business organizations, including the Chamber of Commerce.

Meginnis, the lone Republican on the seven-member council, expressed frustration that the partisanship and polarization seen statewide and nationally has seeped into the City Council, which, at least on the ballot, are nonpartisan positions.

Polarizing partisanship, however, won’t be going away in city politics, as exemplified by GOP Gov. Jim Pillen’s endorsement of Sen. Suzanne Geist for mayor as she tries to unseat incumbent Democrat Gaylor Baird. That probably won't be the last endorsement of a mayoral candidate -- on either side -- from the state level.

If Bowers is re-elected, the council would maintain a Democratic majority even if Republicans win the three open seats in the May city election.

But division doesn’t need to be debilitating. Put simply, council candidates should dial down partisanship and focus on issues most relevant to the city.

And those elected in May -- mayor and council members -- should, along with the three Democrats who hold the council's at-large seats, make every effort to work together for the good of the city rather than aligning with party views for political gain.

We can hope -- and in some cases take action -- to avoid some of the flashpoints of conflict in the last three years, but it is certain that new challenges will make serving on the council difficult.

The new councilmembers, whatever their party and political beliefs, will have to do their best to rise to those challenges and serve responsibly for all of Lincoln as Meginnis and Ward have in the last four years.