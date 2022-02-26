Editorial, 2/27: After Groene incident, legislative process needs to be fixed, transparent

Mike Groene is rightfully out of the Legislature, resigning just days after the revelation that he took photos of a female subordinate without her consent.

That resignation, however, came only after the sexual harassment complaint against the North Platte Republican was leaked to the media, pulling the matter out of the Legislature’s antiquated, inadequate workforce harassment procedure and into the public eye.

The abrasive, pugilistic Groene admitted to taking the photos in his office, but said, contrary to the complaint that called the photos “objectifying and demeaning,” none were sexual in nature.

He then engaged in victim shaming, calling the complainant “kind of a strait-laced person,” saying that he hadn’t intended to offend her before resigning and abandoning his just-announced candidacy for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents to spare himself and his family the indignity of a public investigation and possible sanctions.

Regardless of the content of the photos and whether, as some media outlets have reported, they were shared with others, Groene’s behavior in taking and keeping them was intolerable. He, however, should have faced official judgment and expulsion rather than being forced out of office via a media link.

But, as a bipartisan group of a half-dozen female senators decried while recounting their own painful experiences, the Legislature’s method of handling sexual harassment complaints is inadequate and unworkable.

Conservative Republican Sen. Julie Slama recalled how she was groped at a political event but buried her feelings because she had experienced worse trauma in college. And, she said, she has received rape and death threats while serving in the Legislature.

“Our policies definitely don’t protect staff, and they don’t protect female senators,” Slama said. “As a young female, you worry that it’s going to be the thing that defines you.”

For Democratic Sen. Carol Blood, the Legislature’s current practice for investigating harassment claims — the chair of the Executive Board meets with the accuser and accused to try to reach an informal, confidential agreement before a formal investigation can be requested — reminds her “of what I experienced in the workforce the 1970s. ... When we have concerns and sometimes complaints the response is usually ‘Well, that’s how the person is.'”

Several of the female senators called for the creation of a legislative ethics committee, an idea floated six years ago when former Republican Sen. Bill Kinter acknowledged he had cyber sex with a woman on his state-issued laptop.

Executive Board Chair Sen. Dan Hughes has appointed a three-member special committee to investigate the complaint against Groene, and, critically, to suggest changes in the sexual harassment policy.

Those changes, be it an ethics committee or the committee suggestions, should make the policy more certain in procedure, more supportive of complainants and less subject to political and personal influence. And they need to be implemented as soon as possible.

Any evidence of criminal behavior that the committee might find should be turned over to the Attorney General for possible prosecution and, as Hughes said it will, the committee’s report should be made public, not brushed aside, hidden because of confidentiality or edited to spare Groene from the ramifications of its findings.

