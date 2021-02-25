Editorial, 2/26: Maintenance fund for old NU buildings worthwhile

Damage to one of the oldest buildings at the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus underscores the challenges and costs of keeping old buildings operational.
A broken fire sprinkler Monday caused millions of dollars to Bruner Hall of Science, built in 1966, and left only a few classrooms available to hold in-person courses.
This occurred less than a week after University of Nebraska leaders testified in support of a proposed deferred maintenance fund to help the campuses in Lincoln, Kearney, Omaha and Curtis repair old buildings. Sen. John Stinner of Gering has proposed setting aside $2.5 million – to be matched by the university – through 2062 to catch up with long-overdue facilities work.
Given the size of the state’s investment in higher education, Nebraska lawmakers would be wise to follow through and pass the deferred maintenance package at a time of historically low interest rates.
No lecture on college funding is complete without a math lesson.
More than one-third of the 900 buildings in the NU system are more than 50 years old, and the universities manage more than 70% of all buildings owned by the state. The value of the buildings alone themselves is estimated at $5 billion by the university. And that’s not to mention the untold worth of the artifacts, research and equipment they contain, an unfathomably large number.
The Journal Star editorial board often calls education the best investment the state can make in its future, and improving facilities from generations past still being used today certainly falls under that same umbrella.
Architecture Hall has served UNL since 1892, when it was first built as the original library, predates six states’ admission to the Union. The buildings immediately to its north – Brace and Richards halls – were added in the first decade of the 1900s, years before NU had more than one campus.
Meanwhile, Copeland Hall on the UNK campus has been in continuous use since 1911, decades before the Nebraska State Normal School, which opened in 1905, became Kearney State College. Arts and Sciences Hall, the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s oldest building, dates back to 1938, just eight years after the campus moved from north Omaha to its current location.
These oldest buildings have been renovated and retrofitted, sure. But scores of other buildings from the following decades haven’t – leading to what NU President Ted Carter has identified as the “$800 million challenge” when testifying last week before the Appropriations Committee, which Stinner chairs.
UNK’s Bruner Hall fits squarely into that category of old buildings that needed repair, and the costs of delaying maintenance have become painfully obvious at the central Nebraska campus.