Editorial, 2/26: Maintenance fund for old NU buildings worthwhile

The Journal Star editorial board often calls education the best investment the state can make in its future, and improving facilities from generations past still being used today certainly falls under that same umbrella.

Architecture Hall has served UNL since 1892, when it was first built as the original library, predates six states’ admission to the Union. The buildings immediately to its north – Brace and Richards halls – were added in the first decade of the 1900s, years before NU had more than one campus.

Meanwhile, Copeland Hall on the UNK campus has been in continuous use since 1911, decades before the Nebraska State Normal School, which opened in 1905, became Kearney State College. Arts and Sciences Hall, the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s oldest building, dates back to 1938, just eight years after the campus moved from north Omaha to its current location.

These oldest buildings have been renovated and retrofitted, sure. But scores of other buildings from the following decades haven’t – leading to what NU President Ted Carter has identified as the “$800 million challenge” when testifying last week before the Appropriations Committee, which Stinner chairs.