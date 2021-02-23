Editorial, 2/25: Rolling blackouts show need for climate action plan

Because the Arctic air covered such a large area, demand spiked to an unprecedented level, and, together with generation failures, triggered the rolling blackouts, which, though unfortunate, lasted only an hour or two in Lincoln.

There will be legislative hearings to examine what happened with Nebraska’s power supply over those two weeks, why it occurred and, undoubtedly, some suggestions to prevent it from happening again.

Some of those solutions, such as building in additional short-term emergency generation capacity into the system are obvious and necessary.

But the examination needs to extend beyond power alone and look at how Nebraska can respond to the root cause of the blackouts -- climate change.

Specifically, the Legislature should pass Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh’s LB483, which would direct the University of Nebraska to develop “an evidence-based, data-driven strategic plan to provide methods for adapting to and mitigating the impacts of extreme weather events or climate” that could be considered by the Legislature.

Nebraska must develop a plan to seriously address climate change. And it needs to do so as quickly as possible, after several efforts similar to Cavanaugh's failed to advance in recent years.

For, as the polar plunge demonstrated, climate change is real -- with extreme weather events likely to occur more often in summer and winter -- and its impact can be devastating.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0