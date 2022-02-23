Editorial, 2/24: Without a mask mandate, the onus rests with individuals to keep themselves safe

With and without a mask mandate, we've lived with the coronavirus for two years. We've gone from its uncertain origins to eventually gaining enough knowledge — and an effective vaccine — to know how to safely navigate its waters.

We now find ourselves in a position to move forward.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's dropping of the mask mandate last week officially puts the onus of responsibility with each of us.

Some would argue that dealing with COVID-19 — wearing a face mask, social distancing, vaccination — was always an issue of personal choice, that it was always our duty to keep ourselves and families safe.

We maintain the importance of vaccination and the key role the mask mandate played in preventing further spread.

And now, without any directed health measures in place, it's time to show what we know about COVID-19 in what could be considered our official transition from pandemic to endemic.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and County Health Director Pat Lopez said they let the numbers guide them.

Journal Star health reporter Matt Olberding wrote last week that case numbers in Lancaster County have fallen more than 80% over the past four weeks, dropping to 809 last week, the lowest weekly total in more than two months.

And COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have remained stubbornly high for several months, are finally starting to come down. On Tuesday, there were 78 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals, the lowest number since early November and a 47% decline since Feb. 1.

Still, there are a number of mask proponents who claim that Lopez might be jumping the gun. They point to their own set of statistics — mainly that people are still dying from the virus — as a reason to keep the mandate in place.

This only proves to illustrate that no matter on which side of this issue one stands, there are statistics to bolster the argument.

Sadly, the politicization of COVID-19 has created an environment of mistrust, where both sides have accused the other of passing off false information.

It's been exhausting and created a population of people burned out on the mask mandate issue. And we've witnessed the public become numb to the message, leading to a wave of noncompliance.

Dr. Bob Rauner, chief medical officer for OneHealth Nebraska, recently said there will come a time — after the COVID-19 scare has waned — when we can assess what our leaders did right and wrong over the last two years.

While we have no doubt that their motive has been public safety, the mask mandate burnout is a topic that should be addressed.

Two years of life amid a pandemic should have taught us many lessons, but it's up to us as a society to help sort them out.

