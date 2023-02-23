Dr. Anthony Fauci had nothing to do with the directed health measures issued in Nebraska during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the name of the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden was invoked during the public hearing for Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth’s LB521.

The newly elected senator said the pandemic shed light on the “enormous power” public officials held to restrict personal liberties, opening the door for Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering to assail Fauci, a favorite target of some on the right, for his pandemic response recommendations. Hardin's point was that Nebraska public health officials took "marching orders" from Fauci.

That didn’t happen. But the attempt by Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse to issue a temporary mask mandate, resulted in a lawsuit, challenging her ability to do so. And that triggered Kauth’s bill, which would prohibit local health departments from issuing directed health measures.

Instead, the city councils or country boards would be responsible for adopting such measures based on recommendations from the departments.

That, for multiple reasons, is a bad solution to a problem that, until the politicization of the COVID-19 response, didn’t exist.

Medical officials, including a representative of the Nebraska Nurses Association and the Nebraska Association of County Officials, opposed the bill, rightfully arguing that health officials are best suited to make public health decisions, and requiring elected officials to make those calls is unnecessary and would slow the process to dangerous levels.

It must also be noted in the discussion of a measure that is addressing a past battle rather than future policy-making, that Lancaster County, which has a Health Department independent of state control, through its directed health measures, did the best job of any part of the state in keeping people alive during the pandemic. COVID fatalities in Lancaster County were less than half the rate of nonmetropolitan Nebraska, where Gov. Pete Ricketts refused to implement such mandates.

Nearly as dangerous as slowing the implementation of directed health measures during a crisis, LB521 would continue to politicize public health decisions, turning them over to local politicians, by and large with no scientific, medical or health backgrounds, who might place expediency over safety.

Dr. James Lawler, an executive director at the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, put it best during the bill’s hearing before the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee: “If this bill passes as written, we will all be less safe.” For the health of the state, LB521 should be rejected by the committee.