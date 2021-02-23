Editorial, 2/24: For vaccines, prioritize those with serious medical needs

As vaccinations for those 65 and older continue across Nebraska, the state has changed its priorities for Phase 1B of the vaccination protocol, removing those with high-risk medical conditions from the group, and dedicating 90% of the vaccine the state receives to those 65 and up.
The latter apportionment has come under pressure from teachers and other frontline workers, who are included in the category, but because of the age prioritization have not received vaccines.
More troubling is the state’s plan to move those preexisting health conditions out of Phase 1B, where they are recommended to be placed by the federal Center for Disease Control.. They will now be included in the general public vaccination, which Gov Pete Ricketts said, will begin in April or May.
That vaccination will also be prioritized by age, with those 50 and older first in line to get their shots, pushing those under 40 with high-risk medical conditions, or comorbidities, further back in line.
The state’s general plan, “based on risk,” in Ricketts’ words, is sound.
Older Nebraskans are clearly in the most danger from the virus. Two-thirds of the state’s COVID-19 fatalities occurred in people 75 and older, 94% in people over 55 and 97% in those 50 and older.
“It’s pretty glaring that age obviously is the No. 1 factor” in determining the risk of death after contracting coronavirus, said Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer.
So vaccinating those 65 and up, then prioritizing essential workers, including educators, utility workers, grocery store employees and postal clerks who haven’t received their shots and moving to those 50 and up when general public vaccinations become available makes perfect sense.
The age-based plan would allow those 50 and up with comorbidities to get their vaccinations early among the general public.
But those under 40 with preexisting conditions should also receive some priority status. Put simply, they are likely in as much risk as those who are healthy who are years or decades older and deserve to be given some priority.
If there is concern about those who would claim to have preexisting conditions to move themselves ahead in the vaccination line, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has already developed a screening method that would get the shots to those who truly need them.
The Health Department held a series of vaccination clinics for people 65 and older with comorbidities by verifying the conditions with the person’s doctor before scheduling the appointment.
At a Monday press briefing, Ricketts said he will “have more information down the road” on those with comorbidities. We hope that “information” will be a plan to move those under 65 with preexisting conditions higher up the priority list.