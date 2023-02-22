The developers of a 22-story downtown high rise are doing their best to ensure that parking won’t become an issue during the 2½-year construction process.

Two members of the group seeking to build the mixed-use building on the Melichar’s site at Ninth and P streets last week revealed plans to offer valet parking to affected businesses and their customer bases.

To construct the building, developers need to close one lane on Ninth Street between P and Q streets and the westbound lane on P Street between Eighth and Ninth. That would remove 17 on-street parking spaces in front of businesses on the north side of P Street.

The proposal would set up a valet stand on the northeast corner of Eighth and P streets, where visitors to the Haymarket could drop off their vehicles for valet parking.

It’s not a perfect plan, but at least it’s a plan, an attempt to be good neighbors through a construction project that is sure to cause traffic and infrastructure slowdowns on its road to completion.

We hope there is a long-term solution that accompanies this project, one that looks after the needs of a burgeoning and desirable area and finds a way to meet them.

Parking would be high on that list of concerns.

As Lincoln continues to grow, particularly in a downtown area that has seen the demolition of several downtown buildings to create spaces for mixed-use — retail and apartments — skyscrapers, it has created the potential for gridlock.

Lincoln has a quandary when it comes to affordable housing. More downtown apartments is seemingly a good way to attract young people entering the workforce to come and stay here, but it creates another problem — or simply adds to an existing one — when parking is thrown into the mix.

Try to imagine the new high-rises, which will bring hundreds of new residents and their automobiles downtown, and what that might look like on the night of a big concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena or, heaven forbid, a Husker Saturday.

This needs to be at the forefront for developers and planners.

The entire downtown area is zoned B-4, a district that does not require businesses to provide their own parking. That’s not an issue for retail businesses or offices, but Dan Sloan, co-owner of the Mill Coffee and Tea, said the number of residential units that have been added over the past few years presents a problem.

We appreciate that developers are looking after those who will be impacted during construction.

That’s not the problem, Sloan said.

“It’s the long term that really concerns me,” he said.

He’s not alone.