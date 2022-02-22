Editorial, 2/23: Err on side of transparency in canal process

Gov. Pete Ricketts is selling his $500 million South Platte River canal project hard to Nebraskans.

And he ought to. That's a lot of money, and whether it comes from federal relief funds or state reserves, it's taxpayer money. We are all investors in this plan to exercise our right to river water that Ricketts warns Colorado is trying to lay claim to.

So, based on both the importance of the project as Ricketts pitches it and the amount of taxpayer money involved, it was galling that the Legislature's Natural Resources Committee voted to shut out the media and public last week.

Unlike other public bodies in Nebraska, the Legislature isn't bound by public meetings laws. But members ought to very careful about when they decide the public doesn't have a right to know about what it's up to.

In this case, the rationale for closing the meeting was described by Suzanne Gage, spokesperson for the attorney general's office: "Historically, when the Attorney General’s Office meets with a Legislative committee on matters involving interstate water compacts, we have met in closed session because the discussions involve pending or imminent litigation associated with these compacts."

Colorado's first legal salvo was fired shortly after Ricketts announced Nebraska's intent. It's hard to image a time during this entire canal project that there won't be the specter of "imminent litigation."

So how much of the people's money will be spent without any public scrutiny because of the threat of "imminent litigation"? Who will decide what members of the public deserve to know, and when they deserve to know it?

That $500 million price tag, by many accounts, is vastly understated. In a project that could involve eminent domain, enormous court battles and expensive studies even before any real construction begins, it's inconceivable that the public could be shut out of much of the discussion.

If the stakes are as high as Ricketts says, the state bears a solemn responsibility to keep the process as open as possible. Last week, the meeting should've been kept open to the public. If the attorney general's office can't or shouldn't answer a question for legal reasons, its representative can decline to answer at that time and respond later.

"Imminent litigation" can't be a cover to rob residents and taxpayers of transparency on a costly project that is as critical to the state's future as this is being billed.

