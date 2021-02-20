Editorial, 2/21: As senators act, ethanol plant needs to stay closed

Soon thereafter, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy said the conditioner could no longer be applied to farm ground and is now considered a solid waste that must be disposed of at a permitted landfill.

But Kansas-based AltEn continued to collect the treated seed, entering into contracts with industry giants, like Bayer, Syngenta and Dow as well as more than 100 smaller companies, taking in 98% of the discarded seed in the country.

That turned the plant into what a Mead official rightfully called “a dump for seed corn companies,” with long rows of the brightly colored, chemically infused byproduct that can no longer be sold on the plant’s grounds.

Before it can reopen the plant, the state should require AltEn to present a plan of how it will safely dispose of the by-product, including an account of the landfills where it would be dumped.

The water pollution that has already occurred from the use of the soil conditioner and the leaking lagoons also should be thoroughly investigated and mitigation plans created before the plant is allowed to reopen.