Editorial, 2/20: Districts should retain control of their school calendars

Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman wants to roll back the clock and force all the state’s public schools to begin the school year after Labor Day and finish before Memorial Day.

That proposal, contained in LB1001 pending before the Legislature’s Education Committee, is a solution in search of a problem that, in fact, wouldn’t return the school calendar to its roots or allow the elected school boards to represent their communities and act in the best interest of their districts.

When public education began in the 1800s, there were no summer vacations. In cities, schools were open up to 240 days a year, leaving just a month for breaks. Rural schools were open just five months a year — in the summer and winter. In spring and fall, school was out, so children could help plant and harvest crops.

By the late 1800s, city schools dropped their summer terms — the result of professionalization of teachers, financial shortfalls and what summer education historian Kenneth Gold calls the “ill effect of too much schooling on students’ and teachers’ health.”

In the early 20th century, the rural and urban school calendars aligned, with nearly every state requiring a 180-day school year that, traditionally, started after Labor Day and ended on Memorial Day.

The Labor Day start remained in place through the 1980s. But in the 1990s, districts across the country, and in Nebraska, began lengthening their school years by starting in mid-August.

The reasons for the calendar extensions? First and foremost, with the use of in-service days for teachers, it provides more instructional time before statewide assessment tests in the spring.

The longer calendar also allows the first semester to be completed before the December holiday break and allows for fall and spring breaks.

Erdman maintains that student learning is interrupted by in-service days and spring and fall breaks and perniciously claims that the in-service days and breaks are teaching young people they don’t need to work five days a week.

Studies, however, have shown that teachers and students are happier and students are better behaved and more diligent in their studies if they have breaks throughout the year

It is perhaps most telling that the Labor Day to Memorial Day calendar required by LB1001 would not apply to sports, other extracurricular activities or summer school.

In other words, the critiques that school is taking time from families, vacations and teachers getting summer jobs don’t apply to football and volleyball players or members of the band and cheer squad — which in many smaller schools essentially comprise the entire student body and much of the faculty.

Erdman’s proposal is another example of the conservative principle of local control being discarded too readily.

As it has since 1995, the Nebraska Association of School Boards opposes LB1001 and state-mandated uniform openings and closings, preferring to maintain local control of school calendars.

So schools in the Sandhills, where NASB’s Colby Coash grew up, could still set a calendar dictated by calving season and Lincoln Public Schools, where the school year began Aug. 16 and will end May 25, can set dates based on their own guidelines and input from parents.

That school-by-school system is working well. There’s no need to “fix” it.

