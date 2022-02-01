Editorial, 2/2: Trying to take the public out of public power

When the Legislature overrode his veto to abolish the death penalty in Nebraska in 2015, Gov. Pete Ricketts invested his trust in voters — and $200,000 of his own money — in a petition drive to reestablish the death penalty.

The will of the people decided one of the weightiest issues a society can wrestle with.

But now, it appears, the governor and some lawmakers are less interested in the will and wisdom of the people.

Sen. Bruce Bostelman's LB1046 would strip power from the people and invest it in the governor to appoint a majority of the members of the state's two largest public power district boards.

Additionally, the governor would pick the CEO of the Nebraska Public Power District and the Omaha Public Power District.

Nationally, according to an Omaha World-Herald report, about 30% of public power board members are appointed.

Bostelman told the Legislature's Natural Resources Committee in a hearing last week, "Things are changing and there's huge challenges ahead. We need to have a different way of putting people with that working knowledge, that skill-set on the board."

If Bostelman's plan is to get even more qualified people on these boards, it's curious that the bill does nothing to detail necessary qualifications. Whether it's a lack of forethought or a lack of transparency, Bostelman's claim that he didn't want the bill to be overly directional rings hollow.

Simply putting one's self out there as a candidate and qualifying to be on a ballot provides a hurdle only cleared by people with a passion for the work. Serving at the pleasure of voters creates accountability to the real owners of public power.

This comes on the heels of an ongoing petition drive to abolish the elected state Board of Education where members represent regions and replace it with a department that answers to the governor.

And then there's Sen. Rob Clements' bill to remove local control of health policy in Lincoln and Lancaster County and turn it over to the state, like the rest of the state's health districts. Why wouldn't supporters of limited government go the other direction, supporting local control and governance on the lowest level possible?

It's a curious thing to see: A state filled with politicians worried about federal power grabs now seeking to grab power itself from the people. If legislators can't see the problem with this, then let's hope voters can the next time we elect lawmakers.

