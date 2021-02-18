Editorial, 2/19: Update benefits for emergency personnel killed in line of duty

Lincoln rarely needs to have a discussion about benefits following the death of a first responder – a fortunate side effect of living in a city noted for its safety relative to its size.

But, it’s a conversation that’s unfortunately stemmed from the death of Officer Mario Herrera last September, who was shot and killed while attempting to serve a warrant. His family and a city councilwoman have raised a valid point on a discrepancy between how and how much pensions are paid out following a death.

Under existing policy, Herrera’s family receives the equivalent of full pension payment each month, $3,994, and $2,812 of that is paid from workers’ compensation. However, the current structure means his loved ones are receiving only $1,182 from city pension funds.

Yes, the family is receiving the full benefit as if Herrera had retired, but the gunshot wound that caused his death should also be handled separately as a workers’ compensation claim, as it occurred while he was on duty.

Updating the benefit structure to ensure families are eligible to be paid from both pools, as Councilwoman Tammy Ward has proposed, is a reasonable change to ensure spouses and children of fallen first responders are taken care of as well as possible, knowing no amount of money will make up for the person they’ve lost.