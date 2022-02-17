Editorial, 2/18: Voting challenges also challenge our democracy

We’ve seen this picture before.

A group of “concerned citizens” allege massive fraud in the 2020 election and demand “accuracy” that, perhaps, could overturn the results of the voter.

The “Stop The Steal” effort, triggered by former President Donald Trump’s big lie that widespread fraud caused him to lose his bid for reelection, repeatedly failed in courts and in recounts.

But the effort to undermine the 2020 votes and set the stage to challenge future elections continues, even in overwhelmingly Republican Nebraska, a state Trump carried by 19 percentage points two years ago.

The latest challenge, from a group called the Nebraska Voter Accuracy Project, has prompted Secretary of State Bob Evnen to create a PowerPoint presentation to push back against the critics’ literally baseless contentions of election fraud.

The critics, Evnen points out, cite laws that don’t exist in their challenges. Their allegations that some votes couldn’t be matched with registered voters were false, as were their claims that the state’s voting machines weren’t tested.

Evnen wisely rejected their months-late call for a forensic audit or hand recount of the 2020 results. Nor would he have the authority to order a recount. That would have to come from the Legislature, which, we hope, will not consider it this session.

There is, however, one small change in the state’s election laws that should be implemented — LB1263, which would set state standards for the security of election day “drop boxes.”

Beyond that, the efforts to undermine the electoral process and to install officials who would be amenable to tilting elections in favor of a specific candidate or party, read Trump in 2024 here, should be steadfastly resisted by all Nebraskans.

Free and fair elections are the foundation of American democracy. Any alterations that would allow those elections to be overturned by officials, elected or appointed, or that would force repeated recounts or audits until the challenge is appeased would not just undermine that vote but lead to the destruction of the country.

The challenge to the 2020 election has gone on too long. There was no fraud that would overturn the results that made Joe Biden president. Nor has there ever been any appreciable fraud in Nebraska.

But those challenges make it imperative that the electoral process and democracy is zealously guarded. The nation depends on it.

