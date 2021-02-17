Editorial, 2/18: State basketball should be a next step to the opening up of entertainment

For the first time since November, all 50 states reported decreases in COVID-19 cases last weekend.
That's reason for optimism, and at the risk of sounding like a broken record, we urge continued vigilance. Wear a mask in public places. Socially distance when possible. And consider your options for getting vaccinated. These are the things that got us here.
There's plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks, beginning with the girls and boys state high school basketball championships coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena the first two weekends of March.
It was announced last week that up to 75% capacity will be allowed inside the arena. That's good for the local economy and great for our collective state of mind.
We hope the NCAA is paying attention, too. In any year, Omaha hosting the national volleyball Final Four would be considered grounds for excitement.
The NCAA, thanks to COVID-19, took it a step further by announcing this month that the entire 48-team tournament will be played there.
That's big for Omaha, but it becomes less exciting if the NCAA opts not to allow fans. It's also our hope that the Big Ten Conference, too, begins to loosen up its restrictions by letting fans watch the Huskers' baseball and softball games in the Haymarket this spring.
The daily numbers are beginning to bear out that it's time to begin moving forward. One year of directed health measures has taught most Americans how to live with COVID. And with the vaccine, there is hope to build upon.
State basketball is a good start and, perhaps, the NCAA -- and Big Ten Conference -- will follow suit.
Fortunately, the Big Ten has no binding jurisdiction over the Huskers when it comes to the Red-White Spring Game, which is being planned for May 1.
And while we don't suggest the administration allow Memorial Stadium being filled to the rafters -- or even 75% of its capacity (that would be about 60,000) -- there should be fans allowed inside.
COVID is going to be a part of our lives for the foreseeable future and managing while minimizing it has to be the goal.
We've already seen other forms of entertainment begin to open their doors. TADA Productions is finishing its first musical of the season, while the Lied Center for Performing Arts recently announced its schedule of events for the spring.
We respect those who maintain a cautious approach. People's decisions are personal, not political.
And we respect those whose mask-wearing and social-distancing has helped get our community to a point where we can continue to loosen restrictions.