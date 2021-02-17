Editorial, 2/18: State basketball should be a next step to the opening up of entertainment

The daily numbers are beginning to bear out that it's time to begin moving forward. One year of directed health measures has taught most Americans how to live with COVID. And with the vaccine, there is hope to build upon.

State basketball is a good start and, perhaps, the NCAA -- and Big Ten Conference -- will follow suit.

Fortunately, the Big Ten has no binding jurisdiction over the Huskers when it comes to the Red-White Spring Game, which is being planned for May 1.

And while we don't suggest the administration allow Memorial Stadium being filled to the rafters -- or even 75% of its capacity (that would be about 60,000) -- there should be fans allowed inside.

COVID is going to be a part of our lives for the foreseeable future and managing while minimizing it has to be the goal.

We've already seen other forms of entertainment begin to open their doors. TADA Productions is finishing its first musical of the season, while the Lied Center for Performing Arts recently announced its schedule of events for the spring.

We respect those who maintain a cautious approach. People's decisions are personal, not political.