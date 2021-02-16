Editorial, 2/17: Gold's plan a positive sign for downtown Lincoln

The latest development in the redevelopment of the Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln in a positive one, indeed.

The newest plans, reported earlier this week in the Journal Star, call for the renovation of the upper floors, resulting in roughly 183 apartment units. The first floor would be set aside for commercial usage, and the basement would be for storage for building residents or others businesses and downtown residents.

Jeff McMahon, former managing partner of the development group that owns SouthPointe Pavilions, leads the group buying the building from Keating Resources, which bought the building for $2.3 million late in 2019 with plans to turn part of the building into a hotel and keep part for existing tenants, who include state workers.

But COVID – and its impact on travel and tourism – forced a change in plans, especially for those involved in hotel development.

McMahon is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln grad, and he told the Journal Star’s Matt Olberding, “I can’t see Lincoln without a healthy Gold’s Building. I’m looking forward to giving it new life and being a major part of downtown Lincoln’s future.”