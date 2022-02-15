Editorial, 2/16: UNL makes right call to delay sale of apartments

It's was a business decision. It might even have been a good businesses decision.

But we are grateful the University of Nebraska-Lincoln reversed course Tuesday and decided to delay plans to sell three apartment complexes it uses for graduate and married and family student housing.

Residents of the apartment units near 23rd and Vine streets, 33rd and Starr and 2224 U St. found out Friday that they would need to move out by June 30, so the university could sell the Starr and U Street complexes and repurpose the Vine Street ones.

Many of the residents are international students, and most have small children. They have limited budgets, busy schedules and plenty of academic stress. It was undoubtedly a roller coaster ride of a few days for them, but the university came through.

Originally, UNL Director of University Housing and Dining Services Charlie Francis wrote students that "the university is unable to make significant investments in infrastructure over the next few years to keep the properties ... available to students."

The university was being a careful steward with the public money entrusted to it. There was no indication of any motivation beyond doing what makes financial sense.

But this decision wasn't simply a matter of dollars and cents. These young families have been drawn to Lincoln for educational opportunities, they are building relationships with each other and within Lincoln. The skills they are learning make them valuable additions to any Nebraska community.

This housing isn't just an expense. It's an investment. Some of these students and their families will put down roots here or will come back later in their careers.

These student are in many ways ideal renters. Graduate student Oleksiy Al-Saadi said, "Most of the people here are doing their master's or Ph.D. They don't party like undergrads. They need a safe place with a lot of kids."

So the email Tuesday from UNL Executive Vice Chancellor was wonderful news. "We will pause further action until we can develop a plan to minimize impact to current residents ..." she wrote, in addition to apologizing for the stress Friday's news caused and the way it was delivered.

As one student noted, the university acted lawfully, giving more notice than required. But this was a time when going above and beyond for people who have made Lincoln an important part of their lives will pay long-term dividends.

The university listened, changed course and did it decisively and humanely. And the university and our community will be the better for it.

