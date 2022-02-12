Editorial, 2/13: Anti-meth fight is taking a new direction

Other drugs may get the headlines, but for its ubiquity — and lately — the worrisome growth in its use, methamphetamine is, has been for two decades and will be for the foreseeable future a major threat to Nebraskans across the state.

As if to emphasize that point, a veritable who's-who of law enforcement recently picked Kearney as the site to unveil a new statewide campaign to try to rein in use of the drug.

Attorney General Doug Peterson was joined by the Nebraska State Patrol, the U.S. Attorney's office and representative from the FBI and the DEA to describe the much-needed campaign, titled "It's a Matter of Life or Meth."

Law enforcement officials emphasized that the problem of meth has infiltrated communities of every size and in every part of the state, including tribal lands, necessitating cooperation among agencies large and small to get from users to local dealers to regional distributors in an effort to cut off supply.

But, tellingly, Peterson noted, "You can't arrest your way out of this problem." He spoke of a three-pronged approach combining law enforcement with prevention and treatment.

Drug busts make the news — 33 pounds seized from a car, 1.5 pounds in someone's pocket — but the real work of battling drugs happens in the prevention and treatment phases Peterson mentioned.

Every person who can be diverted from the traditional criminal justice system, who can get the help he or she needs, is one more person not adding to an overtaxed corrections department. And every person whose life can get back on track before addiction takes it too far off is a benefit to the community.

Help for the user, justice for the dealer and cooperation among agencies may still not be enough. It may take patience, too.

Capt. Ryan Dale, a 20-year member of the Lincoln Police Department and the leader of the Lincoln-Lancaster Narcotics Task Force, offered this sobering assessment: "I honestly think (meth) will continue to be the prevalent drug for my entire career. ... You have to keep perspective and be willing to appreciate small wins, because it's probably a war that's never gonna end."

Here's hoping the "Life or Meth" campaign provides many of those small wins.

