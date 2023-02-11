For Matt Rhule, sending special teams coordinator Ed Foley on a trek to visit high schools across the state is “nothing special.” But, seen in the light of the last decade of Nebraska football, Foley’s visits and the head coach popping up around the state and being out and about in Lincoln are more than the new Husker staff “just doing our jobs.”

Put simply, after the firing of three coaches, a combined record of 38-49 from 2015 through last season and six years without a bowl game, the once-proud Nebraska program has descended into mediocrity — and, as it has done so, its connection with the state has weakened.

That is particularly true for the “kids,” those 30 and younger, who were, at the oldest in the range, in the early years of elementary school during Nebraska’s National Championship run of the 1990s.

For those 18 and under – the high schoolers that could become Huskers – those glory days are ancient history, and the program’s last winning season – 2016 – happened before they entered high school.

And high school coaches told the Journal Star’s Amie Just that it’s been decades, if at all, since Husker coaches have paid a visit to their schools.

That’s, to some degree, understandable. Most Nebraska high schools, especially those outside of Lincoln and Omaha, don’t turn out FBS-level players, and coaches need to spend their time recruiting those who might hit the field in Lincoln rather than driving across the state.

But the commitment to literally going the extra mile in the state, exemplified by Foley’s trek, is an indicator that Rhule and his staff will do the same throughout the program – steps that could make the difference in the fourth quarter of a tightly contest, lead to wins and put the Huskers back on the road to relevance.

Foley’s trek and those that follow may almost never pay off with a five-star recruit from, say, Cozad coming to Lincoln rather than going to Oklahoma, Colorado or Iowa. The coaches may never find a below-the-recruiting-services'-radar kid who Rhule can transform into a NFL player who winds up in the Super Bowl, ala Hasaan Reddick, who has gone from walk-on at Temple to starting at linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

But, they go beyond the lip-service that has normally been paid about reconnecting the people of Nebraska with the program, up close and personal. Rhule and his staff are doing something just as valuable for the state, where the Huskers have been its unifier and point of pride for at least 60 years.