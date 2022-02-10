Editorial, 2/11: Lawmakers should pass bill to give state more authority to stop polluters

Spurred by the environmental disaster at the AltEn ethanol plant near Mead, Sen. Bruce Bostelman has introduced a bill that would give the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy more authority to stop “bad actors” from polluting.

LB1102 would also require the person or company responsible for releasing the pollutant to clean it up or pay for cleanup costs if the state responds to a pollutant release and takes action to clean it up.

That provision would hold Nebraska taxpayers harmless in the event of pollutant releases like those that occurred when AltEn sold pesticide-polluted wetcake from the ethanol creation process to area farmers to spread on their fields and when wastewater from the plant escaped into nearby waterways.

While the AltEn cleanup is just beginning, and is being paid for by six seed industry giants whose pesticide-coated seed corn was processed into alcohol at the plant, its cost is certain to run into hundreds of thousands of dollars if not seven figures. Nebraska taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot the bill for the AltEn cleanup or that of any future pollutant release.

The bill’s other major provision would authorize the NDEE director to issue a cease-and-desist order if the director finds that any person has performed any act that presents harm to the environment.

That, NDEE director Jim Macy told the Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee, “is one way to put a quick stop to ongoing significant pollution events and order compliance actions that may continue beyond abating the immediate emergency.”

In other words, the cease-and-desist order could, if not stop the pollution event before it begins, halt it as quickly as possible — a provision that should have been included in state law long before now.

There are plenty of questions as to whether had LB1102 been in place, the AltEn disaster could have been prevented. Answering them would be speculative at best and should have little bearing on whether LB1102 establishes a strong framework for dealing with future pollutant releases.

Some of the bill’s provisions need to be tightened — perhaps to require rather than permit the director to issue the orders — and more closely defined. Specifically, the “responsible party” should be clearly delineated as the owners and operators or former owners and operators of a facility, as well as the suppliers of any kind of waste product.

After amending LB1102, the committee should give it quick passage so it can be enacted by the Legislature this session.

As AltEn has shown, the state needs every possible tool to prevent and reduce pollutant releases and to ensure that those responsible for the release are held accountable for its cleanup.

