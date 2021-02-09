Editorial, 2/10: Vaccine clinic a shot in arm for Lincoln

Miraculous. Herculean. Unprecedented. Stunning. Unfathomable.
All these words describe the remarkably rapid development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines. What routinely can take a decade was accomplished in a matter of months.
All that wonderful science, however, is useless unless those vaccines end up in syringes and arms. And that process has been, by most accounts, uneven and spotty.
Nations and, within the U.S., states have adopted different plans and prioritized vaccine recipients in different ways. All of the vaccines approved for emergency use thus far require two injections, and some of them require careful storage and transportation.
Most of us don't have the know-how to criticize the chemistry behind the development of a vaccine, but we can all be armchair quarterbacks on who should get vaccines in what order.
That's why what happened at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday was so refreshing. Maybe short of miraculous or stunning, but so very hope-inspiring.
When the arena opened in 2013, no one could've imagined it would be site of mass vaccinations for a pandemic. But Friday was its third large-scale clinic and the first one for Lincoln's senior citizens, who comprise a large and high-risk demographic.
Nearly 5,000 people filed through quickly and efficiently.
Random vaccine recipients, letter-to-the-editor writers and even online commenters sang the praises of the arena's, the city's and the health department's efforts to move up to 400 people an hour through the process.
The logistics were obviously well thought out. Many who received the vaccine had mobility issues. Social distancing and other precautions remained necessary. Parking was plentiful. And an experienced arena staff knows how to move people though.
"The success of the clinic was the result of assistance from community partners and volunteers, excellent planning, and the continued cooperation of the arena staff, who did all they could to make the process easy and safe for those being vaccinated,” said Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez.
Obviously those who received their first shots benefited, with many expressing the hope that the vaccine would allow them to resume a less isolated life.
The success of Friday's clinic also bodes well for vaccination efforts in later months as they are extended to the next priority groups.
And finally, it fuels hope for the social and economic recovery that will come in the wake of an end to this pandemic.
"It feels like freedom," 92-year-old Donna Wood, told the Journal Star, a literal and figurative shot in our community's arm.