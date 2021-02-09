Editorial, 2/10: Vaccine clinic a shot in arm for Lincoln

Miraculous. Herculean. Unprecedented. Stunning. Unfathomable.

All these words describe the remarkably rapid development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines. What routinely can take a decade was accomplished in a matter of months.

All that wonderful science, however, is useless unless those vaccines end up in syringes and arms. And that process has been, by most accounts, uneven and spotty.

Nations and, within the U.S., states have adopted different plans and prioritized vaccine recipients in different ways. All of the vaccines approved for emergency use thus far require two injections, and some of them require careful storage and transportation.

Most of us don't have the know-how to criticize the chemistry behind the development of a vaccine, but we can all be armchair quarterbacks on who should get vaccines in what order.

That's why what happened at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday was so refreshing. Maybe short of miraculous or stunning, but so very hope-inspiring.

When the arena opened in 2013, no one could've imagined it would be site of mass vaccinations for a pandemic. But Friday was its third large-scale clinic and the first one for Lincoln's senior citizens, who comprise a large and high-risk demographic.