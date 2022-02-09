Editorial, 2/10: Financial report provided optimism but there's still work that needs to be done

At first glance, we financially weathered the pandemic, thanks to some prudent decisions by the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

What was projected to be a two-year economic meltdown hasn't been nearly as dire as it could have been, wrote Journal Star city government reporter Margaret Reist.

The city's budgetary precautions — from leaving vacant positions unfilled for a number of months to delaying streetscape improvements — dipped into Lincoln's cash reserve. It also helped that city workers agreed to take a smaller-than-usual 1% or lump sum salary increase.

Meanwhile, Lancaster County avoided making cuts or delaying any big projects, though lodging tax revenues were down $1.8 million in 2019-20.

The pandemic slowed some services such as courts, which allowed the county to carry over $8.2 million from its previous budget to its 2021-22 budget. That made it possible to add $6.5 million to its cash reserve.

Add to this federal pandemic stimulus money, and our municipalities appear to be flush with cash.

That’s not to say there haven’t been adverse effects on entire business sectors, but precautions taken by city and county government and federal aid have done what they were supposed to do — blunt the potential economic effects of a pandemic.

But a rosy governmental finance picture shouldn't distract from pain felt on a more personal level, and further aid efforts could boost parts of the economy that need it and help business deal with the worker shortage that’s grown out of it.

There also must be continued efforts to help low-income households, which were hit harder by the pandemic and may have had less of a financial cushion.

Food insecurity still exists for too many. Housing, day care and health care are costly and complicated. Too many are still wondering and worrying about how they will make ends meet.

City and county officials deserve praise for their planning and foresight. The relative good news of our local governments' financial situations is cause for relief. But COVID-19 isn't behind us. And for many its problems are as real as ever.

Real recovery is a process, not a destination. We need to use our good fortune to help lift the less fortunate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0