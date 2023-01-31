Editorial, 2/1: Affordable housing problem will need new approaches

Today, a middle-income family in Lincoln — much less a low-income one — cannot afford the cost of a newly constructed home, which now tends to exceed $400,000 plus accompanying taxes.

The supply of housing must be addressed — and the accompanying regulation. Supply and demand certainly impacts affordability, but so, too, does regulation, which touches almost everything about a home and comes from every governmental level. Much of what causes a home to be expensive are urban advances meant to offer safety and beauty.

A new land use policy. Another building code. All for “Just the price of a cup of coffee!” we are cheerfully told. Expenses the government used to broadly bear — such as roads and parks — have shifted onto new homes. All leading to inflated prices.

Drip, drip, drip.

The obscure International Building Codes and International Residential Codes, for example, come out every couple of years. They contain hundreds of new ideas to keep us safe. Each new code costs “just a little.” Those changes filter their way through governmental agencies and utilities and into the price of a home.

Pouring government grants into low-income housing for 12 affordable housing units here, or even 50 or a 100 over there, for a population that is growing 3,000 to 4,000 people a year, is laudable, but it’s like pouring water into a leaky coffee mug.

Some of the policies are expensive — enough to put a structural crack in the ceramic mug. Think about the controversial flood plain plan passed by the City Council.

Give up another cup of coffee. And another. And then one more.

At some point our government officials will need to do a reset on the habit of rubberstamping new regulation. The price of a cup of coffee in your friendly coffee shop has gone up 20% to 25% in recent years, and there is a limited number of cups of coffee each one of us can give up.

So what’s the answer?

Everything about a home, from the design of the neighborhood around it to the chemicals in the carpet fibers, is subject to government regulation. The common theme is “safety.” Who wants to be anti-safety? The Legislature requires a fiscal note, to assess the cost of a piece of a proposed bill. It’s not crazy to ask for an analysis that allows officials to weigh the cost of a rule versus its likely benefit.

City dwellers, tired of paying high property taxes to build and maintain roads, sidewalks, sewer, parks, and swimming pools, demanded that the cost be removed from taxpayers to developers. Local governments complied, and then they pushed even more cost burden onto the developer and new home buyer for more amenities.

Which seemed like an amazing idea — until it wasn’t, and there weren’t any more pre-owned homes, without all these new built-in costs, to buy.

If local governments wish to provide homes for all incomes, they’ll need to entertain a paradigm shift. They’ll have to question whether every bit of legislation helps, or hurts, the housing cause. They may need to allow an innovative and experimental neighborhood, somewhat stripped of some of the bells and whistles, and rethink the price tag for “quality of life.” Perhaps our state legislators and our federal government will need to consider not just carrots, but also occasional sticks, when a community fails to take reasonable steps keep costly regulation under control.

We all must look in the mirror, too. We must consider what we need and what we can live without. Government and regulations play only a part in home prices. Our demand for homes and features drives the market, too.