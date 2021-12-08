Editorial, 12/9: Mask mandate works, but we need light at end of tunnel

For all the complaining and an increasing lack of compliance, the Lincoln-Lancaster County mask mandate has worked.

That is the only conclusion that can be drawn from the most important COVID-19 statistics -- the number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the county.

Despite the mandate's success, however, Lancaster County is suffering from mask fatigue.

Increasing numbers of people are going maskless in public places and large gatherings -- things we couldn't enjoy this time last year. More people are asking why they are required to wear masks when no one else in the state is and, when, or if, the mandate will end.

As of now, the mandate is set to expire Dec. 23. Lopez said two weeks ago that the department’s intention is that it will not be extended unless conditions get drastically worse, such as “if our hospitals go into crisis standards of care.”

But with deaths rising -- the Health Department reported four Tuesday alone -- along with positivity rates and hospitalizations, the timing could be tenuous.