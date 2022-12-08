Editorial, 12/9: Good work, good weather benefit beltway

Wednesday, cars, pickups, vans, buses and, especially trucks, will begin circling south of Lincoln on the South Beltway, as a decades-long Capitol City transportation dream comes true six months early.

Envisioned since the 1980s as a way to get traffic headed to and coming from the southeast of an increasingly congested Nebraska Highway 2, the beltway was initially expected to take eight years to complete.

But in 2019, the Legislature approved a bill that authorized the state to pay for the road – at a cost of $352 million – over eight years even though it would be built over three. That allowed Hawkins Construction to start the project in February 2020 and complete enough of the work that the roadway can open next week.

The largest road construction project ever in Lincoln, the 11-mile, four-lane highway runs just south of Saltillo Road from U.S. 77 on the west to 120th street on the east.

It was able to open early due to a combination of factors, starting with the weather. Lincoln has had three straight years of below-normal precipitation, with very little snow falling last winter, allowing work to continue largely uninterrupted.

The contract between the state of Nebraska and Hawkins, which allows the company some flexibility in when it does certain parts of the project, concentrated the efforts on getting the main road done by the end of 2022 to avoid possible weather-related complications in the spring.

That worked out perfectly, allowing the road to begin to carry traffic well before the entire project is finished.

In all likelihood, it will take more than a year to complete the project, with most of the work on interchanges at 84th Street and near 27th Street

It also likely means that development along the road and around the interchange won’t get underway for a year or two. If it’s done imaginatively, that development could add much to the city beyond additional housing in the area and the usual interchange businesses, such as convenience stores. To pick one example – how about a water park?

That’s a discussion and plan for another day. For now, it’s time to commend the state and Hawkins for getting the South Beltway open early and, in doing so, allowing the city to benefit from the reduction in traffic on Highway 2, which the state estimates should cut the number of trucks driving through Lincoln by at least two-thirds by 2025.

The opening of the South Beltway has already created a change in nomenclature.

There’s no more Highway 2 in the city. It’s now a city street that’s been renamed Nebraska Parkway – a perfect designation in keeping with the naming of other major, non-linear city streets, e.g. Capitol Parkway and Antelope Valley Parkway

For longtime Lincolnites that name change will take some getting used to as they drive down the parkway or bypass the city on the four-decade dream come true South Beltway.