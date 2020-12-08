Editorial, 12/9: Following rules crucial to keep youths playing

Last March, one of the first signs of the seriousness of the novel coronavirus was when the state high school boys basketball tournament was closed to the general public.

It was a decision that cost businesses and the city of Lincoln millions of dollars in lost revenue and foreshadowed the struggles local businesses would face and challenges schools would face.

Nearly nine months later, those spring decisions still appear sound, even as we sit on the cusp of another high school basketball season.

After a three-week pause, Lincoln's winter sports athletes -- competing in basketball, wrestling, swimming and bowling -- were allowed start their seasons this week.

We wish the athletes and coaches luck in their pursuits. High school sports are a needed and worthwhile endeavor. There are hundreds of aspiring student-athletes in Lincoln who have worked hard and deserve the opportunity to shine during competition.

The fall season, when state champions were crowned in football, cross country and volleyball, proved it is possible to safely adhere to protocols that protect those involved.