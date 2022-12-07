Editorial, 12/8: Shopping locally this holiday season keeps Lincoln dollars in Lincoln

Todd Ogden, perhaps, put it best when explaining why shopping locally during the holiday season matters.

It was in 2019 -- months before we had any inkling of a pandemic that would shut down the American economy -- that Ogden, the president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association, urged holiday shoppers to think of the potholes when deciding where to spend their shopping dollars.

“Shopping locally fixes the potholes -- remember that,” he said.

It's hard to think of potholes before we've had our first measurable snow, but it is on the horizon and the cost of keeping Lincoln's streets drivable makes up a sizable chunk in the city budget.

That makes local sales tax dollars vital.

The truth is that 67 cents of every dollar spent with a local business stays in Lincoln. That nearly doubles the 34 cents that stays here when shopping online or with a national big-box retailer.

The national retailers serve a vital role here, too. They provide jobs and contribute to the tax base. Lincoln has lost too many of the big-box stores in recent years. The hope is that others will choose to come here in 2023.

Small and local businesses are the backbone of our economy. The merchants providing goods and services are members of the community. Lincoln is their home.

They’re raising their children here.

Not only do they provide goods and services, but they are members of our community. They play a significant role in supporting local charities and causes. They’re raising their children here. They attend Sunday worship services. They are in the stands each Friday night. Just as important, they’re not only providing jobs but also helping those in our community to learn on-the-job business skills, engaging the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Local businesses tend to buy local and to sustain vibrant town centers. That prevents money from leaking out of the community, state or even the nation. Meanwhile, the recirculation of these dollars within Lincoln keeps taxes close to home, bolstering resources available to local government.

Consider, too, that shopping locally is one of the best ways to show civic pride. It helps to protect the businesses that make Lincoln unique, while creating a social activity that can be made more enjoyable by a friendly, familiar face.

We've had Small Business Saturday and Shop the Block events this year. And last Sunday, thousands took part in a outdoor holiday market in the Haymarket that exceeded all expectations by attracting thousands.

Another is planned Sunday afternoon in the Haymarket. We applaud the efforts of the folks who put together these events, which instill a sense of community and the hope that these winter markets could develop into holiday traditions.