Editorial, 12/8: Co-op concept worthy addition to housing issue

Right now, a limited supply pushes the cost of even starter homes and apartments out of the range deemed affordable -- roughly 30% of income. And construction costs -- materials, the lot, extension of city services, labor -- make the building of lower-cost home unattractive if not impossible for homebuilders.

This new program provides a measure of relief, but it is only a short-term solution. Five hundred affordable housing units won't keep pace with 5,000 new residents every year. In fact, we will keep falling further behind.

But make no mistake, anything that can be done to add to the city's inventory of affordable housing is worthwhile. The trick will be -- at the same time -- to continue to work on long-term solutions, making it affordable to construct affordable homes and making it so attractive builders won't stop.

That involves looking at rules and regulations regarding construction, and asking what makes sense and what doesn't. That involves rethinking about how we pay to bring city services like water, power and sewer to new areas. And that involves thinking about making it easier to rehab existing homes and apartments and convert in-fill housing.

Lincoln has a bright future, and it will only get brighter as we work in the short and long term for market solutions to grow housing for people hoping to put down roots in this city.

