Editorial, 12/7: $20 million grant good news in creating affordable housing

At least a dozen times in 2022 in this spot on the Opinion page, we have either focused or made prominent mention of Lincoln's need to invest thought, money and effort in providing or paving the way for more affordable housing.

Job creation and business growth hinge on drawing people. And people need a place to live. Stable, safe housing is essential to creating a high quality of life. And it's essential in ensuring better educational and social outcomes for young people.

Affordable housing growth must happen on several fronts. The city needs to remove unreasonable hurdles to construction. Developers need incentives to build housing that might have a lower initial profit margin. And neighbors need to welcome economic and social diversity that comes with it.

But one thing can solve a lot problems -- and that's cash.

Last week's announcement that Lincoln will receive $20 million for 14 affordable housing projects is great news. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act via the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, and is a chunk of $335 million designated for use in communities across the state.

Lincoln's share will be combined with matching grants and other sources to leverage more than $125 million, which is enough to create or preserve 703 housing units. More than 540 of them will be income-restricted.

The city, private companies and nonprofits will all share in the grants through their own projects, scattered around the city in census tracts where residents' income doesn't exceed 60% of the city's median gross income.

There remains a lot of systemic work to do to ensure adequate creation of affordable housing -- zoning, rules, regulations -- but a one-time influx of $20 million focused on the problem is big.

And it's not just big for the people who will end with a new roof over their heads. Increased supply will take price pressure off existing affordable housing, meaning it's not just the new and preserved units that will be a benefit.

Affordable housing was on Lincoln's radar before COVID-19 altered the nation's economic landscape. The massive $1.9 trillion package has been employed to Americans' advantage in countless ways.

It's good that one of them will be making a difference for the people of Lincoln who stand most in need of housing.