Editorial, 12/6: Worries about police advisory board unwarranted

It shouldn’t have been this complicated.

The City Council ended up voting 5-2 Monday to expand the city’s Citizen Police Advisory Board. The issue became contentious when opponents made unfounded claims that adding two members to the seven-member board was some kind of “coup” by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. They argued that Gaylor Baird will be naming five members to the board, creating an “adversary” board rather than advisory one.

In fact, Gaylor Baird has said she will reappoint the three members whose terms just expired and would use the two new appointments to expand the diversity of the board, perhaps by appointing a second attorney.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister told the council that he and his officers believe the board works well considering members receive no compensation and that he did not oppose the proposal to expand it.