Editorial, 12/6: Worries about police advisory board unwarranted

It shouldn’t have been this complicated.
The City Council ended up voting 5-2 Monday to expand the city’s Citizen Police Advisory Board. The issue became contentious when opponents made unfounded claims that adding two members to the seven-member board was some kind of “coup” by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. They argued that Gaylor Baird will be naming five members to the board, creating an “adversary” board rather than advisory one.
In fact, Gaylor Baird has said she will reappoint the three members whose terms just expired and would use the two new appointments to expand the diversity of the board, perhaps by appointing a second attorney.
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister told the council that he and his officers believe the board works well considering members receive no compensation and that he did not oppose the proposal to expand it.
It is beyond unlikely that the board, which meets quarterly to oversee police policies, performance and investigate complaints about officer interactions, will become adversarial. Board members tell the Journal Star that their work with police is open, cooperative and respectful, whether it is reviewing complaints filed by individual citizens or examining the Lincoln Police Department use-of-force policy changes that arose after the protests triggered by Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Tellingly, critics largely ignored the most important part of the ordinance -- a change that would make it easier for people to file complaints with the board by allowing the complaints to be filed online and extending the complaint window by 15 days, allowing two months for people to make a report of an officer-related incident.
That provision directly addresses the widespread community concerns by providing greater opportunity for people to address their complaints about police and increasing police accountability.
The council split along party lines with Republicans Roy Christensen and Richard Meginnis opposing the measure. Christensen cited 250 emails opposing the ordinance compared to only four supporting it and said “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.” Councilwoman Sandra Washington noted increased “accessibility and transparency” in explaining her support for the ordinance.
This change takes something that’s working – as Christensen noted – but it makes it work better. We’re all for that.
Making the board more inclusive and the process easier to navigate directly addresses issues that can create rifts between the community and the people sworn to protect them.
In doing so, the ordinance changes will support rather than undermine LPD by ensuring and demonstrating that the department operates responsibly and effectively for the entire community.
