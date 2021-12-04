Editorial, 12/5: State Board of Education must remain independent

Nebraska’s educational system doesn’t need more political influence or control from the governor’s office. Its leaders need the independence to fulfill the duties voters elected them to carry out – without interference from external partisan officeholders.

If Nebraskans sought to have people who shared Ricketts’ opinions on how to govern education in the state, they would have elected them to those offices. If Nebraskans want to replace the current officeholders for their positions on these topics, they have the power to do so at the ballot box.

Power shouldn’t be taken from the voters who make the decisions on what they would like to see in each of the eight districts across the state.

However, this discussion doesn’t stop with Ricketts, whom term limits will prevent from seeking reelection. One of the organizers of the petition drive is seeking the GOP nomination, and the other gubernatorial candidates seeking to replace him must tell Nebraskans where they stand on this proposal.

If all politics is indeed local, as former U.S. House Speaker Tip O’Neill famously said, then power to govern the State Board of Education and accountability must remain with the voters in each district, rather than depending on the whims of any governor.

