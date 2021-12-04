Editorial, 12/5: State Board of Education must remain independent

A proposed petition that seeks to dismantle the Nebraska State Board of Education and reorganize directly under the purview of the governor is a disastrous idea that should never come before voters.
Taking away an elected commission doesn’t make Nebraska schools more responsive to parents. Nor does adding power to the executive branch square with the admirable ideals of limited government and local control.
In reality, it would add even more political pressure for the state’s K-12 schools to bend to the whims of whoever occupies the governor’s office – from which there’s been plenty of pressure in recent months.
Gov. Pete Ricketts was a loud critic of the consideration of draft standards on health education – which were nonbinding at the state level and needed to be adopted by individual school boards, the epitome of local control – and his involvement prompted unfounded, ridiculous claims they would be used by teachers seeking to groom students.
That has since been followed up by Ricketts’ whipping up of opposition to teaching critical race theory at the University of Nebraska and the more recent diversity and anti-racism plans, the latter of which he continues to double down on.
The governor clearly doesn’t feel bound by the landmark Nebraska Supreme Court decision of Exon v. Board of Regents, which states the eight regents have “the power and responsibility to manage and operate the University as free from political influence and control as possible.”
Nebraska’s educational system doesn’t need more political influence or control from the governor’s office. Its leaders need the independence to fulfill the duties voters elected them to carry out – without interference from external partisan officeholders.
If Nebraskans sought to have people who shared Ricketts’ opinions on how to govern education in the state, they would have elected them to those offices. If Nebraskans want to replace the current officeholders for their positions on these topics, they have the power to do so at the ballot box.
Power shouldn’t be taken from the voters who make the decisions on what they would like to see in each of the eight districts across the state.
However, this discussion doesn’t stop with Ricketts, whom term limits will prevent from seeking reelection. One of the organizers of the petition drive is seeking the GOP nomination, and the other gubernatorial candidates seeking to replace him must tell Nebraskans where they stand on this proposal.
If all politics is indeed local, as former U.S. House Speaker Tip O’Neill famously said, then power to govern the State Board of Education and accountability must remain with the voters in each district, rather than depending on the whims of any governor.