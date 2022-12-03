Editorial, 12/4: Rhule makes good impression, needs patience

Matt Rhule has hit the ground running in his first week in the highest paying, most scrutinized -- and some would argue most important -- job in the state.

In his first seven days, the 31st Nebraska Cornhuskers football coach has won a press conference, hired a half-dozen assistant coaches, met with the players and begun recruiting, calling those who had previously committed and starting the recruiting and evaluation process that will kick into high gear with this week’s opening of the transfer portal.

All of that should have been expected when Rhule was hired by Athletics Director Trev Alberts, the announcement a day after Nebraska had defeated Iowa in the last game of the season, ending a 76-day coaching search to replace the fired Scott Frost.

Rhule’s hiring was greeted with consternation and criticism by some of Husker Nation’s thousands of would-be athletics directors – Rhule had a losing records at Temple and Baylor, the programs he’d restored before going to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers; there were better candidates already connected with the program; hiring an NFL coach didn’t work out with Bill Callahan, why would it work out now? And on ...

But, again, no one in the media, social or otherwise, or any of the invested and intensely interested fans knew what Alberts had discovered that made Rhule his pick for the job.

In the end, even the collective wisdom can get it wrong.

Recall that the hiring of Scott Frost was greeted with acclaim, slogans and swag for the former Husker who returned home to restore the program to greatness.

The bumper stickers and T-shirts stand as a reminder that sure things don’t always work out.

What can be seen is that Rhule said all the right things at his introductory press conference.

That he would run a player-development program – the only way Nebraska can keep up with the likes of Ohio State and Michigan in the recruiting world, that he’d have an “old-school type team” that is physical, balanced between run and pass and strong on the offensive and defensive lines.

There has been plenty of carping and eye rolling at Rhule’s eight-year, $74 million contract, which will pay him $32.5 million in its first four years.

But, in the business that is football – at the collegiate and professional levels – that was price that Nebraska had to pay to get Rhule off the golf course and back on the sidelines.

In truth, that will be a small price to pay if Rhule can return Nebraska to college football relevance. It’s been 20 years since Nebraska played in a national championship game and a decade since the Huskers lost in their only Big Ten Conference championship appearance.

And, somewhat shockingly, it’s been six years since Nebraska had a winning season as the Huskers have returned to the football doldrums unseen since Bob Devaney took over the program a half-century ago.

Program builder Rhule has been hired to follow in Devaney’s footsteps.

“If I have one message for you, we can absolutely do it,” Rhule said Monday. “It will be hard. It may take time. But it will be done.”

All of Husker-loving Nebraska hopes that Rhule’s pledge will come true. But those same Nebraskans should be ready to weather some more gridiron hardships and give him the time to make it so.

By making the Huskers competitive at a high level for the first time in two decades, Rhule can bring to a close the cycle of new coaches, expensive buyouts and on-field disappointment that has been 21st century Nebraska football.