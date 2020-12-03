Editorial, 12/4: Banner year for Passport program is a silver lining

Not only has that investment in this program, which began a decade ago and has featured stops in nearly every county in Nebraska, been good for individual attractions and the communities they call home, but it helps the state as a whole.

The program generated $23.7 million in travel spending throughout the state and $1.9 million in state and local tax revenue, according to a study done by Dean Runyan Associates. Given that nearly 30% more people visited all 70 stops in 2020, the economic impact is almost certain to grow.

Dots on the map such as Ashby, Goehner, McGrew and Parks – all past passport sites – no doubt enjoyed a financial bump when they were among the 70 participating locations. But that ripples out miles from the attraction itself, benefiting gas stations, hotels, restaurants, etc., across Nebraska.

This program offers a nice cross section of Nebraska, one that varies every year, while selling this well-kept secret to people both inside and outside the borders.

Despite the Tourism Commission’s best efforts, Nebraska probably still won’t be for everybody. But those who know what Nebraska has to offer will have plenty more room for activities without those who have yet to fully experience the Cornhusker State.

