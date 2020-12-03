Editorial, 12/4: Banner year for Passport program is a silver lining

Honestly, Nebraska may not be for everyone – but a lot more people enjoyed a lot more of the state in 2020.
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic casting a pall over travel, and just about everything else, this year, a small bright spot emerged last week from the Nebraska Tourism Commission.
The Nebraska Passport program enjoyed a banner year in 2020 (a rare thing to say about this year) with record turnout for the annual program. Almost 1,200 people completed all 70 stops this year, compared to 914 the prior year.
The fact that more people followed through in 2020 – a year where travel and life itself were often upended without warning – is an encouraging development for Nebraska, which has long fought the misguided stereotype of being flyover country with nothing to do.
Hidden natural gems and historic places that help to tell Nebraska’s story make appearances on the list every year, and uniquely Nebraska events, restaurants and retailers showcase the flavor of a state that offers a little bit of everything.
Nebraska typically ranks near the bottom of the 50 states when it comes to travel. (Oceans and mountains aren’t our strong suit in this state.) However, the Passport program has helped promote an eclectic mix of the state’s best-known destinations with some of its gems located far off the beaten path.
Not only has that investment in this program, which began a decade ago and has featured stops in nearly every county in Nebraska, been good for individual attractions and the communities they call home, but it helps the state as a whole.
The program generated $23.7 million in travel spending throughout the state and $1.9 million in state and local tax revenue, according to a study done by Dean Runyan Associates. Given that nearly 30% more people visited all 70 stops in 2020, the economic impact is almost certain to grow.
Dots on the map such as Ashby, Goehner, McGrew and Parks – all past passport sites – no doubt enjoyed a financial bump when they were among the 70 participating locations. But that ripples out miles from the attraction itself, benefiting gas stations, hotels, restaurants, etc., across Nebraska.
This program offers a nice cross section of Nebraska, one that varies every year, while selling this well-kept secret to people both inside and outside the borders.
Despite the Tourism Commission’s best efforts, Nebraska probably still won’t be for everybody. But those who know what Nebraska has to offer will have plenty more room for activities without those who have yet to fully experience the Cornhusker State.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!