Editorial, 12/31: Passing of the torch in Lincoln brings with it reflection and excitement

As we embark on a new year, it's fair to believe Lincoln might be heading in a new direction.

Change, while sometimes fraught with trepidation, is seldom bad when it is conducted with thoughtful deliberation and care for those involved.

We say that as many torches -- constant lights for years in Lincoln's growth -- are being passed. These transitions bring an air of uncertainty to 2022 -- but also a feeling of excitement and enthusiasm for what the future might hold.

We thank Barbara Bartle, Wendy Birdsall, John Chapo and -- later this spring -- Steve Joel for what they contributed in making Lincoln a desirable place to live. We hope they dip into retirement with the same spark of wonderment that made them successful in their respective fields.

We hope that service to their city is in their ongoing plans. They are the kind of people who might be called on from time to time for counsel and a word or two of advice. They'll always have a pretty good idea of what's best for Lincoln and the people who call it home.

We wish them well in their future endeavors.