Editorial, 12/30: South Beltway offers Lincoln chance to dream

If you haven’t been down to Rokeby Road to see the under-construction South Beltway, it’s worth the trip. Immense and awesome, it feels like a project of grandeur that only a major metropolitan area would contemplate.

Two decades ago, two Nebraska companies — Nebraska Furniture Mart and Cabelas, pioneered new locations on a beltway in a dusty farm field west of Kansas City. Today Legends development is a bustling mix of sports, entertainment, and tourism that even in the COVID-ravaged economy of 2020 contributed an enviable 17% of Wyandotte County, Kansas, sales tax.

Similarly, West Des Moines capitalized on beltways leading to Chicago and Minneapolis early on with Living History Farms and insurance headquarters, then added malls. Its own corporate citizen, Hy-Vee, which located at this nexus of interstates, employs over 500 people alone at the local corporate headquarters building, and has approximately $10 billion in annual sales. Nebraska Furniture has also located in West Des Moines, and most recently, local home-grown West Bank announced a new headquarters on I-235.

As we view our own new monumental miles of concrete and open fields, it’s an exciting exercise to think what could someday be: