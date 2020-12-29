Editorial, 12/30: Lincoln is better off with recall effort dead

At the start, the attempt to recall Lincoln’s mayor and several City Council members over COVID-19 policies was the wrong tool with which to fight a policy battle.

By the end, a whole litany of complaints — some hardly related to the virus — were tacked onto this ill-fated effort. The fact organizers announced they hadn’t gathered enough signatures by the deadline on Dec. 23, the same day as the made-up Festivus holiday from “Seinfeld,” best known for the “airing of grievances,” dripped of irony.

Good riddance.

But this misguided campaign is no laughing matter. Rather, it highlights the problem with hyperbole in our political rhetoric.

Recalls exist to remove elected officials under extraordinary circumstances, typically involving criminal acts or other gross malfeasance related to their positions. The so-called abuse of power alleged by recall organizers centered on disagreement over merits rather than anything illegal or immoral.

Disagreements over policy and protocols don’t rise to that level — they’re nowhere close.