Editorial, 12/3: Guaranteeing per-student aid could help fix property taxes

Sen. Lynne Walz is heading down the right path with a proposal to revamp the state’s school aid formula and, by doing so, save Nebraska’s property tax payers more than $700 million a year.

The plan, drawn up over four months by the Fremont senator who is chair of the Legislature’s Education Committee along with Columbus superintendent Troy Loeffelholz and the district’s finance director, would laudably scrap the state’s baffling TEEOSA funding formula that results in many districts receiving little or no direct state aid.

It would replace it with a relatively simple, easily understood formula that would guarantee that all school districts receive a certain amount of money for each student. Those payments would equal the amount of revenue from a 1-cent sales tax divided by the number of students statewide. If the plan had been in place this year, the $352 million from a 1-cent tax would equate to a per-student payment of $1,100.

To cover those costs, the plan would require the state to add about $700 million to the budget for state aid to schools, bringing that amount to $1.7 billion. The plan does not address where that $700 million would come from.