Editorial, 12/3: COVID-19 widens gaps in care for those with disabilities

According to the report, the shortcomings appear in many forms -- from people not having reliable access to enough affordable, nutritious food to critical staffing shortages in facilities that house people with disabilities. In addition, there have been challenges in getting staff workers the personal protective equipment needed to keep them safe.

Society has a responsibility to look after the impoverished while meeting the needs of the at-risk segment of our population. However, merely shutting them off from society as a means of protecting them is not the perfect solution, one facility administrator said in the survey.

"You can just see them wilting from the lack of human interaction," the administrator said. "And while staff is trying hard, we can't be in everyone's room enough to make up for their family and friends."

The virus has created a pick-your-poison type of dilemma that has made an already-challenging job seem impossible.

There are important lessons to be gleaned from the tragedies of 2020.