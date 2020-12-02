Editorial, 12/3: COVID-19 widens gaps in care for those with disabilities

COVID-19 didn't create the chasm between society's haves and have-nots, but it did expose it while also revealing the fault lines that threaten to further widen this divide.
A recent survey by Disability Rights Nebraska found higher risk and less support for people with mental and physical disabilities in the midst of the pandemic.
Disability Rights Nebraska had been investigating conditions for nine months and last week released its report and call for action on the needs still affecting too many Nebraskans.
It also found areas of weakness in high-density areas like the state's correctional institutions and its meatpacking plants -- places that are inhabited by many people of color and were hit hard by the coronavirus.
The survey provided a harsh look at how people living in the care of the state -- group homes, assisted-living facilities and nursing homes and prisons -- have been impacted by the pandemic.
Tania Diaz, legal director for Disability Rights Nebraska, said that the state left behind people with disabilities and the impact, she added, has been fatal.
According to the report, the shortcomings appear in many forms -- from people not having reliable access to enough affordable, nutritious food to critical staffing shortages in facilities that house people with disabilities. In addition, there have been challenges in getting staff workers the personal protective equipment needed to keep them safe.
Society has a responsibility to look after the impoverished while meeting the needs of the at-risk segment of our population. However, merely shutting them off from society as a means of protecting them is not the perfect solution, one facility administrator said in the survey.
"You can just see them wilting from the lack of human interaction," the administrator said. "And while staff is trying hard, we can't be in everyone's room enough to make up for their family and friends."
The virus has created a pick-your-poison type of dilemma that has made an already-challenging job seem impossible.
There are important lessons to be gleaned from the tragedies of 2020.
This "Widening Divide," as the report is named, should prompt leaders to take corrective measures. Targeting dense living conditions and work environments and overcrowded classrooms would go a long way toward mitigating the spread of viruses -- not just during the pandemic but each year during flu season.
Learning from the heartache of 2020 -- especially in state-run facilities -- can be a silver lining to this dark cloud that the coronavirus has brought.
It's the first step to narrowing a gap that has led to too much tragedy.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.