Editorial, 12/29: Writing an epilogue to a success story

Last week, Lincoln-based Monolith announced conditional approval of a $1.04 billion loan U.S. Department of Energy's Title XVII Innovative Energy Guarantee Program.
The funding will be used to dramatically expand its carbon black manufacturing facilities near Hallam.
Carbon black, for the uninitiated, is a dark, powdery substance that finds its way into products from car tires to eyeliner.
And $1.04 billion, for the uninitiated, is a whole lot of money pumping into our state's economy.
Monolith's is a success story on many levels. The company moved here five years ago from the West Coast. Founders Rob Hanson and Pete Johnson, joined by partner Bill Brady, found a way to manufacture carbon black using natural gas, rather than burning heavy oil.
A test plant in the San Francisco Bay area showed the potential of this clean-energy process, but they needed a real home to expand in. Nebraska beat out spots in 17 other states and Canada. In a 2019 profile, Journal Star reporter Margaret Reist noted, Monolith needed "low and stable electricity costs, access to an abundant supply of natural gas and a good rail infrastructure."
And, Hanson noted, what finally "pushed it over the edge (for Nebraska) was the partnerships" -- with the Nebraska Public Power District, the people and the culture.
The influx of cash will fund a second carbon black plant to the north of its current plant and a plant to combine the hydrogen produced in the manufacturing process with nitrogen to produce anhydrous ammonia, a liquid farm fertilizer.
Innovation, clean energy, public partnerships. This is the kind of development that lifts a whole lot of boats -- especially in view of the news that Monolith is looking to hire 200 new employees in the next 18 months.
And here is where Nebraskans can have a say in how happy of an ending this story has. With historic low unemployment -- as has been documented in news stories and Editorial Board opinions -- at some point, our economic growth is only hampered by our ability to fill jobs and get the work done.
That's why, again, it is in Nebraska's best interests to be as welcoming as possible -- to refugees, the legal immigrants, to recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status (Dreamers), to people of color, to members of the LGBTQIA community, to people of every conceivable background.
Diversity will enrich our community in many ways. But an influx of workers taking existing and newly created jobs will enrich us all in a very literal way, too.