Editorial, 12/29: Writing an epilogue to a success story

The influx of cash will fund a second carbon black plant to the north of its current plant and a plant to combine the hydrogen produced in the manufacturing process with nitrogen to produce anhydrous ammonia, a liquid farm fertilizer.

Innovation, clean energy, public partnerships. This is the kind of development that lifts a whole lot of boats -- especially in view of the news that Monolith is looking to hire 200 new employees in the next 18 months.

And here is where Nebraskans can have a say in how happy of an ending this story has. With historic low unemployment -- as has been documented in news stories and Editorial Board opinions -- at some point, our economic growth is only hampered by our ability to fill jobs and get the work done.

That's why, again, it is in Nebraska's best interests to be as welcoming as possible -- to refugees, the legal immigrants, to recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status (Dreamers), to people of color, to members of the LGBTQIA community, to people of every conceivable background.

Diversity will enrich our community in many ways. But an influx of workers taking existing and newly created jobs will enrich us all in a very literal way, too.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0