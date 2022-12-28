Editorial, 12/29: Voters' approval of sales tax hike smoothing roads

Lincoln motorists owe a thank-you to Lincoln voters, who, in 2019, narrowly approved a quarter-cent sales tax to fund street improvements and repair.

That sales tax has, since its implementation in October 2019, has generated some $42 million, including $16.8 million in 2022.

In the past year, those sales tax dollars have helped complete 12 resurfacing projects in residential areas and three new projects – a roundabout near West Holdrege Street, a turn lane near Southwest 14th and West O streets and a stretch of West Holdrege Street in Air Park.

It helped improve 42 lane miles of streets spread around the city – in the Clinton, College View, Near South, Park Manor and Witherbee neighborhoods, near Kahoa Elementary and Lincoln High and on North 14th Street from Adams to Superior streets, North 23rd and Potter streets, Randolph Street between 40th and 56th streets, Westgate Boulevard and West Saunders Avenue.

That is just a one-year look at the program, called Lincoln On The Move, which has helped fund 40 projects and nearly 114 lane miles of improvements or new streets and will continue to do so until its expiration in late 2025.

By then, city officials anticipate the program will have generated nearly $94 million and will help fund nine more street improvements and one new construction project in 2023, with 2024 and 2025 projects yet to be determined.

The Lincoln On The Move funds aren’t spent in a vacuum. Rather, they’re combined with other city road funds – in part because the sales tax revenue can’t be used for some improvements associated with projects such as sidewalks and street markings.

That total amount, over the last three years is $167 million, 20% of which came from the sales tax.

While annual pothole complaints will soon begin to surface, rough stretches of streets still must be smoothed and some new construction is needed, the city’s street program has helped keep Lincoln highly ranked as one of the best cities to drive in.

That’s thanks to the 51% of 2019 voters who made the tough decision to raise their taxes, albeit by a very small amount – about a penny on a $4 cup of coffee, to pay for improvements and construction of streets that Lincolnites and the city’s visitors traverse every day, smoother and more efficiently than ever.