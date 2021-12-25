Editorial, 12/26: Nebraska has sensible rules for its casinos, new racetracks

Casino gambling in Nebraska took a giant step forward earlier this month when the state Racing and Gaming commission unanimously voted to approve rules for casinos at the state’s horse racetracks.

It took the commission and its staff more than a year to create the 67 pages of rules and regulations that are the historic first step toward the implementation designed to resurrect horse racing in the state and provide property tax relief from the receipts generated by keeping Nebraska gambling money in the state.

Those regulations, which incorporate the language of the constitutional amendments approved by the voters, are based on best gaming industry practices aimed at creating well-regulated, ethical gambling and tight security.

The quality of the proposed rules is perhaps best verified by the testimony of gambling opponents at the commission’s Dec. 17 hearing. All of those who fought against gambling and the initiative praised the rules for their thoroughness and likely effectiveness.

The rules are now before Attorney General Doug Peterson and Gov. Pete Ricketts, who must sign off on them before any further steps to approve and build the casinos can go forward.