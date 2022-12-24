Editorial, 12/25: Messages for a merry Christmas

As an editorial board, we generally save some of our most consequential and controversial opinions for this space in the Sunday edition. Today, Christmas Day, is more about contentment than contention. more about peace than problems. With that in mind, we offer the wise words of others on this holiday:

“We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” –- Laura Ingalls Wilder, American writer

"Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand." -- Dr. Seuss, American author

"Christmas is the day that holds all time together." -- Alexander Smith, Scottish poet

"My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?” ― Bob Hope, American entertainer

"There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we're here for something else besides ourselves." - Eric Sevareid, American author and TV journalist

“Your children need your presence more than your presents.” — Jesse Jackson, American political activist

"The way you spend Christmas is far more important than how much." — Henry David Thoreau, American naturalist

“I like to compare the holiday season with the way a child listens to a favorite story. The pleasure is in the familiar way the story begins, the anticipation of familiar turns it takes, the familiar moments of suspense, and the familiar climax and ending.” – Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers, American TV host

"Adults can take a simple holiday for children and screw it up. What began as a presentation of simple gifts to delight and surprise children around the Christmas tree has culminated in a woman unwrapping six shrimp forks from her dog, who drew her name.” – Erma Bombeck, American humorist

"A lovely thing about Christmas is that it's compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together.” ― Garrison Keillor, American author and humorist

"It's not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving.” — Mother Theresa, Indian-Albanian Catholic nun

"Into this climate of fear and apprehension, Christmas enters, / Streaming lights of joy, ringing bells of hope / And singing carols of forgiveness high up in the bright air. / The world is encouraged to come away from rancor, / Come the way of friendship." — Maya Angelou, American memoirist and poet

“The world has grown weary through the years, but at Christmas, it is young.” — Phillips Brooks, American Episcopal clergyman

But for all the parties and presents, carols and candles, feasts and fellowship, there is one last message that lies at the heart of Christmas. From the New Testament, Luke, Chapter 2:

And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.

And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the aglory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.

And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.

For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.

And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.

And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,

Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.