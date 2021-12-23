Editorial, 12/24: Rural hospitals stretched and stressed by new wave of COVID

First confirmed in the United States on Dec. 1, the fast-moving omicron variant now accounts for 75% of all COVID-19 cases in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And the full force of omicron – which is far more transmissible but appears to be at least somewhat less severe – has yet to be fully felt in Nebraska, which has just a few dozen lab-confirmed cases thus far.

Which means many Nebraskans – particularly in rural areas where vaccination rates are much lower – are likely to contract COVID-19. And their hospitals, many already stressed by staffing shortages and/or financial difficulties, will face another perilous stretch in the coming weeks and months when the inevitable wave crests.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said at a press conference last week that rising COVID case and hospitalization numbers could lead to a statewide halt on elective surgeries. Though the number of available hospital beds – his metric of choice for determining directed health measures – fluctuates day in and day out, the general trend is that both medical and intensive care unit bed vacancies are declining.