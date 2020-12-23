Editorial, 12/24: Opening markets essential for state's future

A strong dollar hurts American exports versus other nations when it comes to prices, and that piece was out of our hands. A bigger factor is our nation’s trade policies and how they prompt other nations to react.

Ag exports took a hit after two years of brinkmanship regarding the United State-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaced NAFTA, and the U.S. withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

In addition, Nebraska farmers got caught in a trade war crossfire when the U.S. and China levied retaliatory tariffs on one another. President Trump attempted to keep farmers whole through federal assistance payments, which could make up between 35% and 50% of net farm income, according to a report from the Farm Bureau and the Platte Institute.

There’s hope that 2019 is the bottom of a trough, and that despite COVID-19, farm exports will inch up and 2020 and be ready to blossom in 2021

When Biden is sworn in and Vilsack confirmed, their priority must be to help the ag industry re-open closed markets and push open new ones. They must help Nebraska, so reliant on our farm economy, do what it does best – produce food for the world and prosperity for this state.

Farmers don’t want government checks. They want to feed the world and get a fair price for their hard work.