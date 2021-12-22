Editorial, 12/23: Lincoln needs new carrier to replace Delta, fuel new growth

Lincoln will soon become a one-airline city, and the search is on for someone to fill the void left by Delta Air Lines, which will halt service in and out of Lincoln Airport in early January.

That's a blow to this city for so many reasons and comes just months after ground was broken on a $55 million renovation project to expand the terminal and add gates.

Now, with just United Airlines left, it's imperative that a second carrier be found to serve Lincoln and its surrounding area. With Delta's departure, United offers service out of Lincoln to only Chicago and Denver.

That's not enough destinations for a city that continues its quest to become an attractive destination for both corporate enterprise and the people needed to operate those ventures. Attracting the next generation of business leaders becomes more difficult when that city has the look of being second-rate.

"Delta's departure will result in even more unmet demand and, as a result, additional opportunities for growth," David Haring, Lincoln Airports executive director, told Journal Star business reporter Matt Olberding.

He was speaking of airline growth, but it transcends a multitude of industries.